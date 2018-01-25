U.S. Government Bonds Rise, Led By Longer Maturities

U.S. government bond prices advanced Thursday, led by gains in longer-term securities.

The yield on the benchmark Treasury 10-year note fell to 2.647%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.654% a day earlier. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

Some investors said they have become more concerned about the risk of rising inflation after the dollar fell Wednesday by the most since March 15 after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in Davos that a "weaker dollar is good for trade." A weaker U.S. currency could spur inflation by raising prices for imports, such as oil. Inflation poses a threat to the value of long-term bonds because over time it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

If a weaker dollar prompts the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive with its plan to raise interest rates this year, it would likely lead to higher short-term Treasury yields while helping restrain the rise of longer-term yields, producing a flatter yield curve, said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasury trading at Bank of Nova Scotia.

The yield on 30-year Treasury bond, whose long maturity makes it the most sensitive to changes in inflation expectations, fell the most, dropping to 2.901%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.936% Wednesday.

"It's more of a curve trade than a direction trade," Mr. Comiskey said.

The 10-year yield had risen as high as 2.676% earlier, according to Tradeweb, after ECB President Mario Draghi said that the central bank's plans to pull back from its stimulative policies remain in place even as policy makers are watching the rise in the value of the euro.

Some analysts had suggested that concerns about a rapid rise in the currency might curtail the ECB's move to withdraw from its accommodative policy, as a stronger euro might hinder plans to stop bond purchases.

