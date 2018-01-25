Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Continue Reading Below

Need a truck? Better prepare to pay up. Shippers say they are increasingly forced to choose between postponing shipments and paying sky-high rates for big rigs amid one of the worst trucking shortages in years, WSJ Logistics Report's Jennifer Smith writes. Just one truck is available for every 10 loads, with a booming economy, electronic-logging device regulations and bad weather combining to throw the market out of whack. Fleets are adding trucks as fast as they can, but difficulty attracting drivers may hamper their ability to add capacity. Norfolk Southern Corp. says it's seeing increased demand, but railroads aren't convenient for all shippers, and the sector could soon face capacity issues of its own. That could mean months -- or even years -- of elevated transportation costs, delayed deliveries, higher inventories and other headaches that come with a tight trucking market.

The Teamsters have a message for United Parcel Service Inc. as the labor union kicks off contract talks: keep robots off delivery trucks. Union demands include a ban on drones, driverless vehicles and other new technology to transport packages without human intervention, WSJ's Paul Ziobro reports. Delivery trucks are seen as a prime market for driverless technology, and UPS has been testing drone deliveries, including models that launch from vehicles' roofs. The stakes are high: some 260,000 UPS employees are covered by the Teamsters contract, which expires in July. Automation is also a contentious point in negotiations between East Coast ports and dockworkers, with union negotiators prematurely ending contract talks last month over the issue. The Teamsters may succeed in pushing back driverless delivery trucks, but FedEx Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are also experimenting with automation -- and their drivers aren't unionized.

Container ships handle 95% of the world's freight, some $4 trillion worth of goods in 2017. But it wasn't always so. In an animated video, the WSJ's Costas Paris, Thomas Di Fonzo and Liliana Llamas tell the story of commercial shipping's great leap forward starting in 1956, when Malcom McLean deployed the first containers. Mr. McLean's idea revolutionized transportation that, aside from replacing sails with engines, had remained fundamentally unchanged over several centuries. Innovation has come at a rapid clip since Mr. McLean's first voyage, from the first modern container ship -- with a capacity of about 750 boxes -- to today's behemoths that can store over 20,000 TEUs. Now the industry is grappling with the end result of 60 years of efficiency gains, as a surge in capacity drives down prices and forces wave after wave of mergers.

ECONOMY & TRADE

It didn't take long for the Trump administration's tariffs to reach store aisles. LG Electronics Inc. has told retailers it plans to raise prices on some washers and dryers by $50, less than a day after President Donald Trump approved steep duties on imported laundry appliances, the WSJ's Andrew Tangel writes. South Korean washing machines, along with Chinese-made solar panels, are at the center of the Trump administration's aggressive rollout of its "America First" trade policy, which it says will create U.S. jobs but opponents say will hurt consumers. The question now is whether LG's competitors will follow suit with price increases of their own - and whether South Korea will retaliate by putting up barriers to imported U.S. goods.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

QUOTABLE

IN OTHER NEWS

The dollar hit a three-year low after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker dollar is good for U.S. trade. (WSJ)

U.S. existing home sales fell in December. (WSJ)

Toys 'R' Us will close 20% of its U.S. stores. (WSJ)

Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter operating profit fell 19% on rising costs of steel, aluminum and other commodities. (WSJ)

The European Union fined Qualcomm Inc. $1.2 billion for illegal payments to Apple Inc. (WSJ)

Procter & Gamble Co.'s organic sales rose 2% as the consumer-products company tries to refresh its staple brands. (WSJ)

Airline accidents have grown much rarer, thanks to technical improvements, regulations and changes in corporate culture. (WSJ)

President Donald Trump could unveil his infrastructure plan in the next two weeks. (Politico)

Major U.S. railroads told regulators they cut employment by nearly 3.2% last year. (Progressive Railroading)

French online freight platform Convargo changed its name to Everoad and is registering as a freight forwarder. (Lloyd's Loading List)

Lufthansa Cargo is an investor in a $10 million funding round for online forwarding marketplace Fleet. (American Shipper)

Chinese ports handled 7.1% more containers in 2017, double the previous year's rate of growth. (Journal of Commerce)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com are testing self-driving vehicles. (South China Morning Post)

Electric container barges will begin operating around ports in Belgium and the Netherlands this summer. (The Guardian)

Shorewood Liquidators says its Joliet, Ill.-area warehouse is packed after a 23% increase in retail sales returns since the holidays. (CBS)

Vertical farming startup Plenty says it will build 300 indoor farms in China. (Business Insider)

ABOUT US

Brian Baskin is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow him at @brianjbaskin, and follow the entire WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @EEPhillips_WSJ. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Brian Baskin at brian.baskin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 06:57 ET (11:57 GMT)