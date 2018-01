Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets ahead of major earnings in the sector in the coming days.

Big tech companies should return more wealth to places where they are making money from personal data, says Vodafone Group Chief Executive Vittorio Colao.

January 25, 2018 17:14 ET (22:14 GMT)