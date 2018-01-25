SAP SE 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for SAP SE (SAP) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS in euro, according to Non-IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released January 30.
. Forecast Change Number Reported
4th Quarter 4Q17 in % of analysts 4Q16
Total Revenue 6,842 +1.8% 24 6,724
Revenue Cloud&Software 5,865 +1.8% 24 5,761
Software Licenses 2,127 -2.3% 24 2,177
Software Support 2,738 -0.7% 24 2,756
Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 1,009 +22% 24 827
Operating Profit 2,404 +1.4% 24 2,371
Net Profit Attributable 1,821 +0.2% 24 1,818
Earnings Per Share 1.52 -0% 24 1.52
. Forecast Change Number Reported
Full year 2017 in % of analysts 2016
Total Revenue 23,499 +6.5% 24 22,067
Revenue Cloud&Software 19,608 +6.4% 24 18,428
Software Licenses 4,941 +1.6% 24 4,862
Software Support 10,892 +3.0% 24 10,572
Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 3,784 +26% 24 2,995
Operating Profit 6,808 +2.7% 24 6,629
Net Profit Attributable 5,029 +8.2% 24 4,650
Earnings Per Share 4.19 +7.8% 24 3.89
Dividend Per Share 1.31 +4.8% 11 1.25
Target Price 102.78 20
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Vara Research, target price and dividend per share by Factset.
