On Our Radar

SAP SE 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for SAP SE (SAP) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS in euro, according to Non-IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released January 30.

Continue Reading Below

===

. Forecast Change Number Reported

4th Quarter 4Q17 in % of analysts 4Q16

Total Revenue 6,842 +1.8% 24 6,724

Revenue Cloud&Software 5,865 +1.8% 24 5,761

Continue Reading Below

Software Licenses 2,127 -2.3% 24 2,177

Software Support 2,738 -0.7% 24 2,756

Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 1,009 +22% 24 827

Operating Profit 2,404 +1.4% 24 2,371

Net Profit Attributable 1,821 +0.2% 24 1,818

Earnings Per Share 1.52 -0% 24 1.52

. Forecast Change Number Reported

Full year 2017 in % of analysts 2016

Total Revenue 23,499 +6.5% 24 22,067

Revenue Cloud&Software 19,608 +6.4% 24 18,428

Software Licenses 4,941 +1.6% 24 4,862

Software Support 10,892 +3.0% 24 10,572

Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 3,784 +26% 24 2,995

Operating Profit 6,808 +2.7% 24 6,629

Net Profit Attributable 5,029 +8.2% 24 4,650

Earnings Per Share 4.19 +7.8% 24 3.89

Dividend Per Share 1.31 +4.8% 11 1.25

Target Price 102.78 20

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Vara Research, target price and dividend per share by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)