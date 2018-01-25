On Our Radar

Oil Prices Remain Under Pressure After Uptick in Dollar

By Lucy Craymer Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures have trimmed early weakness in Asian trading Friday as the dollar reversed some of its late-Thursday rebound stoked by comments form U.S. President Donald Trump.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $65.42 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 0.2% to $70.28.

--Oil futures were down more than 0.5% from Thursday's settlement levels after Mr. Trump said during a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that "the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar." The market, though, remains around three-year highs.

