Oil Prices Remain Under Pressure After Uptick in Dollar

Oil futures have trimmed early weakness in Asian trading Friday as the dollar reversed some of its late-Thursday rebound stoked by comments form U.S. President Donald Trump.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $65.42 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 0.2% to $70.28.

--Oil futures were down more than 0.5% from Thursday's settlement levels after Mr. Trump said during a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that "the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar." The market, though, remains around three-year highs.

January 25, 2018 22:35 ET (03:35 GMT)