Oil Prices Boosted by Weaker Dollar

Oil prices were bolstered Thursday morning by the Trump administration's apparent endorsement of a weaker U.S. dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.34% at $70.76 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.64% at $66.03 a barrel.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that "a weaker dollar is good for trade," boosting the price of oil and other dollar-denominated commodities. A weaker U.S. greenback generally has an inverse relationship with commodities.

Mr. Mnuchin's comments, which came during the World Economic Forum in Davos, pushed the U.S. currency to its lowest level in three years. The ICE dollar index was on pace for its worst January on record, while the dollar lost 1.67% versus the British pound in its largest one-day percentage decline against sterling since last April.

On Thursday, Mr. Mnuchin appeared to play down the comments and said those remarks were "balanced and consistent with what I've said before."

"The main factor is the dollar," Tom Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics said of oil gains Thursday. Still, he said he expects the dollar to strengthen this year on the back of monetary policy tightening in the U.S. That's "likely to put downward pressure on prices, " he said.

Meanwhile, "if the Treasury secretary welcomes the weak currency then so does the market," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

"Whilst the weak dollar is undoubtedly supportive for oil prices, bulls really started to attack from left, right and center after the [U.S. Energy Information Administration] published its latest inventory report, " Mr. Varga noted.

The EIA on Wednesday said U.S. crude stockpiles dropped by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 19 -- the 10th consecutive week of declines.

Crude prices have risen to their highest levels in three years on the back of declining global inventories, a weaker dollar, geopolitical risk to supply and OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 producers outside the oil cartel, including Russia, agreed late last year to extend an accord to hold back crude output by 1.8 million barrels a day through the end of this year. The deal, first struck in late 2016, was meant to rein a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for over three years.

Saudi Arabia -- the de facto leader of OPEC -- indicated earlier in the week that the participants could continue to hold back production beyond this year.

However, analysts caution that rising U.S. shale production -- which has ramped up on the back of higher prices -- could temper recent market gains. U.S. crude output rose by 128,000 barrels a day last week to 9.878 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up 0.18%, at $1.91 a gallon. ICE gas oil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $626.00 a metric ton, up 0.89% from the previous settlement.

