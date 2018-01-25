Japan Inflation Maintains Same Pace in December

Japan's core inflation rose for a 12th straight month in December but failed to gain any additional upward momentum, a reading that may temper recent speculation about possible monetary policy tightening in Japan.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

Dollar Bounces Back After Trump's Comments

The dollar staged a powerful late-day comeback after President Donald Trump said the U.S. currency would get "stronger," appearing to contradict comments made only the day before by his Treasury secretary.

Canadian Proposal Aims to Bridge Gap in Nafta Talks

Canada sought to break a logjam in overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement by introducing a proposal for more North American content in automobiles, according to people following the talks.

The Global Economy Is Doing Great. Be Afraid.

Cognitive dissonance is in the air. This year's mental split allows finance chiefs at Davos to believe that everything's bullish, and markets are quite rightly on fire-while worrying that it is all just too good to last.

White House Officials Toy With the Dollar a Second Day

The U.S. dollar erased its losses Thursday after President Donald Trump called for a stronger dollar.

Treasury Skeptical About States Allowing Charitable Giving to Work Around Cap

Treasury Department tax experts are skeptical about states allowing taxpayers to make charitable contributions to circumvent a new cap on deductions for state and local taxes, a department official says.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Deny Strains in Ties at Davos Meeting

President Donald Trump talked up the strength of the U.S.'s relationship with the U.K. after meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, despite a spell of strained relations between the two allies.

The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

