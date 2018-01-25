ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Deny Strains in Ties at Davos Meeting

President Donald Trump talked up the strength of the U.S.'s relationship with the U.K. after meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, despite a spell of strained relations between the two allies.

Dow Climbs to Record, Buoyed by Upbeat Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average clinched a record, even after President Trump's call for a stronger dollar pared the blue-chip index's earlier gains.

The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

The Global Economy Is Doing Great. Be Afraid.

Cognitive dissonance is in the air. This year's mental split allows finance chiefs at Davos to believe that everything's bullish, and markets are quite rightly on fire-while worrying that it is all just too good to last.

White House Officials Toy With the Dollar a Second Day

The U.S. dollar erased its losses Thursday after President Donald Trump called for a stronger dollar.

Treasury Skeptical About States Allowing Charitable Giving to Work Around Cap

Treasury Department tax experts are skeptical about states allowing taxpayers to make charitable contributions to circumvent a new cap on deductions for state and local taxes, a department official says.

Mnuchin Isn't Concerned With Where Dollar Is in Short Term

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the dollar's short-term movements are "not something I spend a lot of time thinking about," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

Canadian Proposal Aims to Bridge Gap in Nafta Talks

Canada on Thursday sought to break a logjam in overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement by introducing a proposal for more North American content in automobiles, according to people following the talks.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in December

New home sales in the U.S. lost steam in December but wrapped up a solid year in a segment of the housing market that has faced tight inventory and fast-rising prices..

