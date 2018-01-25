The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

Continue Reading Below

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

U.S. Stocks Rise, Buoyed by Upbeat Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Thursday as shares of 3M climbed on upbeat earnings results from the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, U.K.'s May Deny Strains in Ties at Davos Meeting

President Donald Trump talked up the strength of the U.S.'s relationship with the U.K. after meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, despite a spell of strained relations between the two allies.

Mnuchin Isn't Concerned With Where Dollar Is in Short Term

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the dollar's short-term movements are "not something I spend a lot of time thinking about," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in December

New-home sales in the U.S. lost steam in December but wrapped up a solid year in a segment of the housing market that has faced tight inventory and fast-rising prices..

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, partly reversing the prior week's sharp decline and continuing a recent trend of gradually rising applications.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year. On Tuesday alone, prices surged by more than 6.8%.

Conference Board's Leading Economic Index Up 0.6%

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index rose 0.6% in December, slightly more than it had risen in November.

Malaysia Raises Interest Rates for First Time in 3 1/2 Years

Malaysia's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in three-and-a-half years, easing its support for the economy just months before an election that is likely to focus on the ruling party's economic performance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)