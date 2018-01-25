ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin broke an international agreement that rules out seeking a weaker currency to boost exports, the head of the European Central Bank said.

Trump, May Meet at Davos Amid Strained Relations

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May strongly defended free trade and globalization in a speech Thursday at the World Economic Forum, implicitly distancing herself from President Trump amid strained relations.

U.S. Stocks Rise, Buoyed by Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, buoyed by a string of upbeat corporate earnings reports.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in December

U.S. new-home sales fell in December, a sign that the lack of inventory and fast-rising prices may be weighing on buyer demand in one segment of the housing market.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, partly reversing the prior week's sharp decline and continuing a recent trend of gradually rising applications.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year. On Tuesday alone, prices surged by more than 6.8%.

Conference Board's Leading Economic Index Up 0.6%

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index rose 0.6% in December, slightly more than it had risen in November.

Mnuchin Isn't Concerned With Where Dollar Is in Short Term

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the dollar's short-term movements are "not something I spend a lot of time thinking about," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

Malaysia Raises Interest Rates for First Time in 3 1/2 Years

Malaysia's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in three-and-a-half years, easing its support for the economy just months before an election that is likely to focus on the ruling party's economic performance.

Nafta Termination Top Risk for Canada, Poloz Says

The possible dissolution of Nafta is the top downside risk for the Canadian economy, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

January 25, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)