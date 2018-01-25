ECB's Draghi Signals Warning Over Euro's Surge

The euro's rapid appreciation this year may affect the timing of any future move by the European Central Bank to unwind its easy-money policies, its president warned.

Global Stocks Inch Higher as Dollar Steadies

European stocks and U.S. futures inched higher Thursday as investors parsed an update from the European Central Bank, while the dollar stabilized after falling to its lowest level since late 2014.

Mnuchin Plays Down Dollar Comments After Selloff

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. isn't concerned with "where the dollar is in the short term," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

May, Trump Set to Meet at Davos Amid Strained Relations

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum on Thursday for a discussion clouded by public strain between their two countries.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, partly reversing the prior week's sharp decline and continuing a recent trend of gradually rising applications.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year.

Nafta Termination Top Risk for Canada, Poloz Says

The possible dissolution of Nafta is the top downside risk for the Canadian economy, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Oil Prices Boosted by Weaker Dollar

Oil prices were bolstered after the Trump administration's apparent endorsement of a weaker U.S. dollar saw the greenback fall to its lowest level in three years.

White House's Infrastructure Push Targets Permit Rules

Trump administration officials are working to roll back decades-old regulations to speed up the permitting process for roads, bridges, rails and pipelines.

