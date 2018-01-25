ECB's Next Step on Stimulus in Focus

The European Central Bank could be enjoying a rare period of calm, after announcing a major reduction of its stimulus in October. Instead, the bank's top officials have started squabbling publicly over their next move.

German Business Sentiment Ties Record-High in January

German business sentiment in January tied November's record high amid bulging order books in the manufacturing sector.

Dollar Steadies After Selloff but Weighs on Global Stocks

A weak dollar continued to drag down stocks in Europe and Asia a few hours ahead of the European Central Bank's first meeting of the year.

Oil Prices Boosted by Weaker Dollar

Oil prices were bolstered after the Trump administration's apparent endorsement of a weaker U.S. dollar saw the greenback fall to its lowest level in three years.

Mnuchin Plays Down Dollar Comments After Selloff

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. isn't concerned with "where the dollar is in the short term," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

South Korea's Economy Shudders After Growth Spurt

South Korea's surprisingly weak economic performance in the last three months of 2017 isn't cause for concern but does support the case for a cautious stance on central bank policy, according to economists and bank officials.

Malaysia Raises Interest Rates for First Time in 3 1/2 Years

Malaysia's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in 3 1/2 years Thursday, joining a global trend toward tighter monetary policy.

New Zealand Inflation Grows Less Than Expected in 4Q

Growth in New Zealand's consumer prices unexpectedly slowed in the final quarter of 2017 as a sharp drop in the price of retail goods outweighed the effect of more expensive gasoline and airfares.

Stock Market's Rising Tide Lifts Junk-Rated Bonds

The extra yield that investors demand to hold junk-rated corporate bonds has shrunk to its lowest level in more than a decade, marking another milestone in the U.S. economy's recovery from the financial crisis.

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer Resigns

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer has resigned, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

