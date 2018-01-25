Trump Administration Delays Prepaid-Card Rule by a Year

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pushed back the effective date of its rule on prepaid cards by one year, to April 2019, while keeping the core of the regulation as written under the agency's previous Obama-era leadership.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

Credit Card Companies Don't Want You to Buy Bitcoin With Plastic

Some banks and credit-card companies have begun restricting customers' purchases of bitcoin, shutting down a popular way to buy the volatile digital currency.

Bond Investors Take Ever More Risk-With Ever Less Protection

As junk-bond issuance has surged in Asia, the quality of investor-protecting bond covenants has plunged.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

Idaho to Allow New Insurance Plans Outside of Federal Health Law

Idaho will begin allowing health insurers to sell new plans that don't meet requirements set by the Affordable Care Act, a move that will test the limits of states' ability to carve out their own health-insurance rules.

NYSE, Nasdaq Fighting to Keep Their Grip on the Stock Market's Close

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. are making a last-ditch effort to retain their grip on the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Treasury Skeptical About States Allowing Charitable Giving to Work Around Cap

Treasury Department tax experts are skeptical about states allowing taxpayers to make charitable contributions to circumvent a new cap on deductions for state and local taxes, a department official says.

Chinese Man Tied to North Korean Trade Applied for U.S. Investment Visa

A Chinese middleman who is allegedly one of the largest facilitators of North Korean trade invested around $500,000 with his wife in a fund that put them on a path toward becoming U.S. permanent residents, according to a court document filed on Thursday.

Asian Exchanges Woo Firms With Two Classes of Stock-But Investors, Companies Are Wary

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Singapore are planning to let companies with dual-class share structures list in their markets, moves widely seen as attempts to attract more IPOs and to avoid losing share to each other-and other exchanges.

