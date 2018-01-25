Euro Breaks $1.25 for First Time in Over Three Years

The common currency's rapid rise against the U.S. dollar continued, as investors bet accelerating global growth will mean central banks like the European Central Bank take a quicker path to monetary policy normalization.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin broke an international agreement that rules out seeking a weaker currency to boost exports, the head of the European Central Bank said.

Bond Investors Take Ever More Risk-With Ever Less Protection

As junk-bond issuance has surged in Asia, the quality of investor-protecting bond covenants has plunged.

Mnuchin Isn't Concerned With Where Dollar Is in Short Term

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the dollar's short-term movements are "not something I spend a lot of time thinking about," as he appeared to play down comments he made Wednesday that helped push down the greenback.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer Resigns

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer has resigned, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Stock Market's Rising Tide Lifts Junk-Rated Bonds

The extra yield that investors demand to hold junk-rated corporate bonds has shrunk to its lowest level in more than a decade, marking another milestone in the U.S. economy's recovery from the financial crisis.

Custody Banks Aren't Flashy, but Their Shares Are

Wall Street's less glamorous players are suddenly among the hottest stocks in the financial world after State Street, Northern Trust and Bank of New York Mellon report upbeat earnings.

What the KPMG Conspiracy Case Revealed About Its Audits

The indictment earlier this week of former KPMG partners and employees shed light on the regulatory process for accounting firms and a revolving door with the agencies involved. But it was also a reminder of concerns about the quality of the audits done by the biggest accounting firms.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

GE said securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices, a new challenge to the conglomerate's efforts to untangle its problems and turn around its struggling business.

