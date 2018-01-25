World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer Resigns

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer has resigned, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Stock Market's Rising Tide Lifts Junk-Rated Bonds

The extra yield that investors demand to hold junk-rated corporate bonds has shrunk to its lowest level in more than a decade, marking another milestone in the U.S. economy's recovery from the financial crisis.

Custody Banks Aren't Flashy, but Their Shares Are

Wall Street's less glamorous players are suddenly among the hottest stocks in the financial world after State Street, Northern Trust and Bank of New York Mellon report upbeat earnings.

What the KPMG Conspiracy Case Revealed About Its Audits

The indictment earlier this week of former KPMG partners and employees shed light on the regulatory process for accounting firms and a revolving door with the agencies involved. But it was also a reminder of concerns about the quality of the audits done by the biggest accounting firms.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Get Brokerage Boost

Wall Street's efforts to reinvent the traditional brokerage business are starting to pay off, as latest financial results from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch showed strength in fee-based revenue and a plateau in broker defections.

Hedge Funds Grow Wary of Cryptocurrency Mania

Their caution is the latest sign of doubt among investors that the red-hot rise of bitcoin and its ilk is sustainable.

Investors Snapping Up New Blockchain ETFs

Investors have poured almost $180 million into two week-old ETFs that buy companies that have invested in blockchain.

Stanford Business School Seeks Review of Financial-Aid Policies

Stanford University's Graduate School of Business commissioned an external review of its financial-aid policies after being criticized by some students for lack of transparency in its aid awards and for giving women and domestic M.B.A. candidates preferential treatment.

Capital One Gets Shy on Guidance

Capital One Financial didn't have a good experience giving default guidance for 2017

