Oil Climbs To Fresh Three-Year Highs

Oil prices rose for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, bolstered by steadily declining stockpiles and a tumbling U.S. dollar.

Natural Gas Ends Lower

Natural gas prices settled lower after fluctuating between gains and losses earlier in the session.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year.

Rising Oil Prices Are Helping Drive the U.S. Business-Investment Rebound

A broad measure of U.S. business spending fell in late 2015 and early 2016 but has risen for six straight quarters including robust growth during 2017, paralleling the trajectory of crude-oil prices.

Eskom's Financials Are 'Unsustainable,' Says South Africa Finance Minister

South Africa's government won't provide fresh money to aid Eskom, the country's finance minister vowed Wednesday, saying that private money would be needed to stabilize the troubled state-owned electric company.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a less-than-expected 1.1 million barrels last week, government data showed, as refinery activity slowed down. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by a greater-than-expected 3.1 million barrels.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Vehicle-Emissions Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

Germany Falling Short of Emissions Targets

Germany is missing its European climate targets and will have to pay for rights to emit green house gases due to polluting vehicles, farms and buildings, the government said, an embarrassing admission for Chancellor Angela Merkel who had once put energy transformation at the forefront of her policies.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

GE said securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices, a new challenge to the conglomerate's efforts to untangle its problems and turn around its struggling business.

Chinese Firm Found Guilty of Stealing Wind Technology From U.S. Supplier

A federal jury found a Chinese wind-turbine maker guilty of stealing technology from a former U.S. supplier, a potential test case for looming intellectual property battles between the two countries.

January 25, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)