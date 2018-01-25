Oil Prices Boosted by Weaker Dollar

Oil prices were bolstered after the Trump administration's apparent endorsement of a weaker U.S. dollar saw the greenback fall to its lowest level in three years.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year.

Eskom's Financials Are 'Unsustainable,' Says South Africa Finance Minister

South Africa's government won't provide fresh money to aid Eskom, the country's finance minister vowed Wednesday, saying that private money would be needed to stabilize the troubled state-owned electric company.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a less-than-expected 1.1 million barrels last week, government data showed, as refinery activity slowed down. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by a greater-than-expected 3.1 million barrels.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Vehicle-Emissions Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

Germany Falling Short of Emissions Targets

Germany is missing its European climate targets and will have to pay for rights to emit green house gases due to polluting vehicles, farms and buildings, the government said, an embarrassing admission for Chancellor Angela Merkel who had once put energy transformation at the forefront of her policies.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

Chinese Firm Found Guilty of Stealing Wind Technology From U.S. Supplier

A federal jury found a Chinese wind-turbine maker guilty of stealing technology from a former U.S. supplier, a potential test case for looming intellectual property battles between the two countries.

Mexico to Auction 37 Oil Blocks in July

The Mexican government unveiled plans to offer 37 onshore oil blocks in a July auction, which the Energy Ministry estimates could drum up about $3.3 billion in investment.

Natural Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show U.S. stockpiles of natural gas fell by roughly 64% more than normal for this time of year.

