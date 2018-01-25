Wal-Mart to Form Joint Venture With Japan's Rakuten

Wal-Mart Stores is joining with Japan's largest online retailer Rakuten Inc. to bolster its efforts to compete with Amazon.com Inc. in both Asia and the U.S.

Tencent Buys Stake in Skydance Media

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is buying a piece of Skydance Media, the Hollywood company behind "Terminator."

Siemens to Lay Off 202 Workers at Wind-Turbine-Blade Plant in Iowa

Business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year doesn't support the existing level of workers, the company said.

Jamison Capital to Close Commodities Hedge Fund

Jamison Capital Partners LP is shutting its $1.5 billion flagship fund, one of the biggest high-profile commodities hedge funds to close in recent months.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit Thursday that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

Ackman's Pershing Square Takes Stake in Nike

William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc., based on a belief in the sneaker giant's long-term growth prospects.

Starbucks Misses on Revenue Despite Record Quarter

Starbucks Corp.'s domestic business is struggling despite signs that the broader economy is strengthening.

Ford Scoops Up Software Firms as It Drives Toward the Driverless

Ford is acquiring two software firms to help build out its mobility business, a move that highlights the need for auto companies to seed management teams with tech talent.

Intel Revenue Rises, but Chip Maker Reports Loss on Tax Charge

Intel reported record fourth-quarter revenue as sales in its data-center business jumped 20%, but it swung to a loss on a $5.4 billion charge after changes in U.S. tax law.

No Flaws in Intel's Earnings

The chip giant still faces concerns about security flaws in its chips, but strong results overshadow worries.

