Ackman's Pershing Square Takes Stake in Nike

William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc., based on a belief in the sneaker giant's long-term growth prospects.

Airlines Reap Benefits of High Travel Demand, Tax Cuts

Tax cuts and buoyant demand led U.S. airlines to strong fourth-quarter profits, but investors looked warily at plans to add flights while costs are rising.

Starbucks Misses on Revenue Despite Record Quarter

Starbucks Corp.'s domestic business is struggling despite signs that the broader economy is strengthening.

The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

The Race Is on for the First $1 Trillion U.S. Company

Some Wall Street analysts are betting it won't be too longer before we see a trillion dollar company in the U.S. stock market.

Caterpillar Reports Robust Sales as Global Recovery Continues

Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of heavy machinery, said it broke a four-year streak of declining sales and signaled optimism about most of its construction and mining markets. 3M also reported upbeat results.

Intel Revenue Rises, but It Reports Loss on Tax Charge

Intel reported record fourth-quarter revenue as sales in its data-center business jumped 20%, but it swung to a loss on a $5.4 billion charge after changes in U.S. tax law.

IQOS Cigarette Alternative Fares Poorly Before FDA Panel

An FDA advisory committee offered a largely negative assessment of Philip Morris's request to market its new IQOS tobacco-heating device in the U.S. as less harmful than cigarettes.

Ford Scoops Up Software Firms as It Drives Toward the Driverless

Ford is acquiring two software firms to help build out its mobility business, a move that highlights the need for auto companies to seed management teams with tech talent.

Freeport Reports Progress on Indonesia Talks, but Issues Linger

Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said negotiations with the Indonesian government over control of the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine are progressing, but the parties have pushed their target date for a deal to midyear.

