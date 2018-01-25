Airlines Reap Benefits of High Travel Demand, Tax Cuts

Tax cuts and buoyant demand led U.S. airlines to strong fourth-quarter profits, but investors looked warily at plans to add flights while costs are rising.

IQOS Cigarette Alternative Gets Mixed Reception From FDA Panel

An FDA advisory committee offered a mixed assessment of Philip Morris International's request to market its new IQOS tobacco-heating device in the U.S. as less harmful than cigarettes.

The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

Caterpillar Reports Robust Sales as Global Recovery Continues

Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of heavy machinery, said it broke a four-year streak of declining sales and signaled optimism about most of its construction and mining markets. 3M also reported upbeat results.

Rubbermaid Maker Newell Brands to Pare Businesses in Turnaround Plan

After spending billions of dollars to scoop up rivals and build a conglomerate of household products, Newell Brand is looking to unload brands such as Rawlings and Goody, and close half its factories.

Fiat Chrysler's Income Soars in Latest Quarter

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it nearly doubled its earnings in the latest quarter, bringing the auto maker closer to its ambitious growth targets and surpassing profitability at rival Ford Motor.

Credit Card Companies Don't Want You to Buy Bitcoin With Plastic

Some banks and credit-card companies have begun restricting customers' purchases of bitcoin, shutting down a popular way to buy the volatile digital currency.

Wall Street Loves Hock Tan. Not Everyone Else Is There Yet.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan relishes his role as the chip industry's most visible deal maker, but some customers and former employees worry he is skimping on research and innovation.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

It's Game Over for Nintendo's First Smartphone App

Nintendo said it would soon terminate its smartphone app "Miitomo"-which had gained attention as the game maker's initial foray into the smartphone business-because it failed to attract enough number of players.

