Airlines Reap Benefits of High Travel Demand, Tax Cuts

Continue Reading Below

Tax cuts and buoyant demand led U.S. airlines to strong fourth-quarter profits, but investors looked warily at plans to add flights while costs are rising.

The Tax Law, Just One Month Old, Is Roaring Through U.S. Companies

From acquisitions and equipment purchases to stock buybacks, firms are rapidly recalibrating their business plans in the wake of the corporate-tax overhaul. Specialty drugmaker Amicus Therapeutics, for one, has decided to build a new production facility in the U.S. instead of Europe.

Caterpillar and 3M Report Robust Sales as Global Recovery Continues

Caterpillar's revenue rose 18% in 2017, breaking a four-year streak of declining sales, amid strong demand for construction and industrial products in Asia and North America.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rubbermaid Maker Newell Brands to Pare Businesses in Turnaround Plan

Newell plans to shed several product lines, including Rawlings baseball equipment and Goody hair accessories, and drastically cut its global footprint.

Fiat Chrysler's Income Soars in Latest Quarter

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it nearly doubled its earnings in the latest quarter, bringing the auto maker closer to its ambitious growth targets and surpassing profitability at rival Ford Motor.

Big Tobacco Has a Lot Riding on FDA's Stance Toward the Latest Cigarette Alternative

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is expected to vote Thursday on whether Philip Morris International has made a convincing case that its IQOS tobacco heating device is less harmful than cigarettes. A decision in its favor could have enormous implications for tobacco regulation and U.S. public health.

Should You Buy Bitcoin With Your Credit Card?

Some banks and credit-card companies have begun restricting customers' purchases of bitcoin, shutting down a popular way to buy the volatile digital currency.

Wall Street Loves Hock Tan. Not Everyone Else Is There Yet.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan relishes his role as the chip industry's most visible deal maker, but some customers and former employees worry he is skimping on research and innovation.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

It's Game Over for Nintendo's First Smartphone App

Nintendo said it would soon terminate its smartphone app "Miitomo"-which had gained attention as the game maker's initial foray into the smartphone business-because it failed to attract enough number of players.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)