Materials Strengthen As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities rose as the dollar weakened further against other major currencies. The euro rose above $1.25 for the first time in four years Thursday, prompting a rare rebuke from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mr. Draghi attributed some of the euro's recent gains to the use of language that doesn't reflect the terms of reference that have been agreed, referring to an agreement intended to prevent currency wars. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the dollar, traded at their highest levels in more than a year, closing above $1360 an ounce.
January 25, 2018 16:26 ET (21:26 GMT)