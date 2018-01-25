LyondellBasell Reports Emissions at Houston Refinery

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) said an operating issue at a unit led to above-normal emissions at its Houston refinery.

"Process unit upset in 434 Claus unit," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, referring to a unit used in the process of sulfur recovery. "Operating steps were taken to mitigate the event and the unit returned to normal operations."

It said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and another gas the resulted happened Wednesday and lasted less than an hour.

The 264,000-barrel-a-day refinery facility covers 700 acres and is located at the city limits of Houston and Pasadena in Texas.

January 25, 2018 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)