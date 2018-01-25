LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Update: Kroger Shares Jump On Reports Of Alibaba Partnership -- MarketWatch

Kroger Co. shares are up 4.2% in Thursday premarket trading after reports that the grocer is in talks to partner with online retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA). Alibaba, like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) operates stores that don't have queues or cashiers. Kroger executives met with Alibaba in China and there's already a report of a deal across both online and off-line channels, according to The New York Post (https://nypost.com/2018/01/24/krogers-answer-to-amazon-go-alibaba/). Kroger shares are down 12% for the past year while Alibaba's shares have climbed 88% for the period. The S&P 500 index is up 23.5% for the last 12 months.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle's Next CEO Could be Stymied By Founder -- Market Talk

13:06 ET - The biggest hurdle Chipotle's new CEO will face will be the presence of founder Steve Ells, who will remain chairman, says Sanford Bernstein. The company in December said Ells would step down so that a new chief could step in and help turn around the struggling burrito company. "Founders in general are notoriously reluctant to hand over control, and Ells' reputation is that he would be no exception," Sanford Bernstein notes. The firm mentioned several possible contenders for the job, including Cheryl Bachelder, the former Popeyes CEO, Michelle Gass, another former Starbucks executive who was recently named next in line to be CEO at Kohl's, and Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Advocates Food Stamp Restrictions for Farm Bill

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wants more food-stamp recipients to work for that assistance, an opening salvo in what are expected to be contentious negotiations this year over the next U.S. farm bill.

The nutritional-assistance benefits known as food stamps make up the biggest piece of the legislation that governs myriad aspects of food and farming in America. Congress is due to renew the farm bill in 2018 for five years. The current $900 billion program expires on Sept. 30.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Reverse Course, End Winning Streak

Cattle futures turned sharply lower late in Thursday's session, ending several consecutive days of gains.

The futures market has rallied since the first half of January as higher physical cattle prices and weather disruptions encouraged optimistic bets among traders. But the market tumbled sharply in around the final hour of Thursday's session, erasing a portion of the recent rally.

February-dated live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell 2.4% to $1.22475 a pound, approaching their lower limit for the session. Prices had previously traded at the highest point in over two months.

CME February lean hog futures fell 0.6% to 72.475 cents a pound, with the more-active April contract falling 2.5%.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady At $44.00 - Jan 25

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market today are steady at $44.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $42.00, 450-500 pounds are $42.00 and those over 500 pounds are $44.00-$46.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 200 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 25

All figures are on a per-head basis.

Date Standard Margin Estimated margin

Operating Index at vertically -

integrated operations

*

Jan 24 +$19.26 +$44.24

Jan 23 +$21.20 +$46.00

Jan 22 +$19.29 +$44.52

* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production.

A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals.

Beef-O-Meter

This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite

values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Beef

For Today Choice 108.1

(Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.4

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell $1.22 per hundred pounds, to $206.77, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 47 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.32. The total load count was 124. Wholesale pork prices rose 9 cents, to $80.98 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

January 25, 2018 17:43 ET (22:43 GMT)