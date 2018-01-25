Italy's Enel Inks Power Deal With Las Vegas Resort

Italy's Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) has signed an agreement to sell the energy produced at its new solar-power facility in Nevada to U.S. resort Wynn Las Vegas, the company said on Thursday.

Enel has invested about $40 million in the facility, it said.

Under the power-purchase agreement--signed through Enel's renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power North America, Inc.--the Italian company will sell over 43,900 megawatt-hours a year to Wynn Las Vegas.

The new 27-megawatt plant, named Wynn Solar Facility at Stillwater, is under construction in Churchill County, Nevada, Enel said. Production is expected to start by the first half of the year.

January 25, 2018 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)