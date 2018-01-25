Intuitive Surgical Grows on U.S. Demand

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) said results in the quarter were driven by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and urologic procedures worldwide.

Intuitive Surgical, which makes products that helps doctors perform robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery, shipped 216 of its da Vinci Surgical Systems in the fourth quarter compared with 163 a year earlier.

Results in the quarter were impacted by a $318 million charge related to the recent tax law.

The company posted a loss of $39 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $204 million, or $1.71 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company had per-share earnings of $2.54.

Revenue grew 18% to $892 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $850.6 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.27.

Shares fell 3.6% in post-market trading.

The company said it ended its fourth quarter with $3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, an increase of $45 million during the quarter, driven by cash generated from operations and employees exercising stock option.

