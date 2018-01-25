Industrials Down As Caterpillar Downtick Offsets 3M Gains - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down after earnings from two major factory operators met with a mixed reception. Shares of Caterpillar fell after the maker of mining and construction machinery posted robust 2017 revenue growth and forecast more of the same in 2018. Caterpillar executives said there was some concern that steel costs would be affected by possible Trump administration plans to impose tariffs on imports of the raw material. Shares of 3M rose after the diversified manufacturer boosted its profit projection for 2018.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 25, 2018 16:26 ET (21:26 GMT)