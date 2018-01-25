Health Care Higher After Strong Biotech Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose after strong earnings from one major biotech company.

Biogen rallied after it posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. Sales of Biogen's widely followed spinal muscular atrophy therapy Spinraza came to $363 million, above the FactSet consensus of $323 million.

Celgene ticked up after the biotech company posted quarterly profit growth, helped by higher prices.

January 25, 2018 16:58 ET (21:58 GMT)