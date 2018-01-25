GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybean Futures Under Pressure

Grain and soybean futures were mixed on Thursday, hitting selling pressure after a recent rally.

Prices rose sharply on Wednesday as a lower U.S. dollar and concerns about dry weather in South America prompted hedge funds to get out of some long-term bets that grain-and-oilseed contracts would fall. But the rally lost steam on Thursday, with a wetter turn in Argentine forecasts pressuring corn and soybean markets.

Corn and soybean futures both gave back overnight gains. March-dated corn contracts fell 0.4% to $3.55 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, while March soybean futures closed unchanged at $9.92 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures rose, helped in part by weakness in the U.S. dollar. CBOT March contracts climbed 0.4% to $4.34 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Advocates Food Stamp Restrictions for Farm Bill

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wants more food-stamp recipients to work for that assistance, an opening salvo in what are expected to be contentious negotiations this year over the next U.S. farm bill.

The nutritional-assistance benefits known as food stamps make up the biggest piece of the legislation that governs myriad aspects of food and farming in America. Congress is due to renew the farm bill in 2018 for five years. The current $900 billion program expires on Sept. 30.

Tunisia Tenders for 100,000 Tons of Wheat

LONDON--The Tunisian state grain agency launched a tender for 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said Thursday.

The tender is due to close on Jan. 26, with delivery between March 5 and April 25.

The price of wheat was last down 0.4% at $4.31 a bushel.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Reverse Course, End Winning Streak

Cattle futures turned sharply lower late in Thursday's session, ending several consecutive days of gains.

The futures market has rallied since the first half of January as higher physical cattle prices and weather disruptions encouraged optimistic bets among traders. But the market tumbled sharply in around the final hour of Thursday's session, erasing a portion of the recent rally.

February-dated live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell 2.4% to $1.22475 a pound, approaching their lower limit for the session. Prices had previously traded at the highest point in over two months.

CME February lean hog futures fell 0.6% to 72.475 cents a pound, with the more-active April contract falling 2.5%.

January 25, 2018 17:43 ET (22:43 GMT)