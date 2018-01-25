Gov. Jerry Brown Touts Record, Opposition to Trump Policies

In his 16th and final State of the State speech Thursday, California Gov. Jerry Brown insisted the California dream is still alive in a dangerous world.

"You will find critics who claim that the California dream is dead. But I am used to that," Mr. Brown said, talking up the state's economic growth over both eras of his administration.

In 1975, when he was governor the first time, personal income in the state was $154 billion, he said. Now, it is $2.4 trillion, he said.

"Very few places in the world can match that record," he said.

Mr. Brown, a Democrat, returned to office in 2011, facing a $27 billion state deficit, and drastically slashed spending. In 2012, he staked his governorship on a tax increase that voters approved that year and reauthorized in 2016.

Earlier this month, Mr. Brown released a budget projecting a $6.1 billion surplus for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Mr. Brown has proposed saving most of the money, putting it away in a rainy-day fund he pushed to create in 2014.

At the same time, Mr. Brown presided over a worsening housing crisis, widening unfunded pension liabilities, and a rise in the number of homeless people.

"The narrative that the governor gave of California in his speech only tells one side of the story," said state Sen. Patricia Bates, the Republican leader. "Our state has become increasingly unaffordable for many Californians."

Mr. Brown's father, former California Gov. Pat Brown, was known for his large infrastructure projects. His son has struggled to get wide support for two signature projects: a tunnel to carry water from the north of the state to the south, as well a high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco, which has faced increasing costs.

"Government does what individuals can't do, like build roads and bridges and support local bus and light-rail systems," Mr. Brown said. "I like trains and I like high-speed trains even better."

Many in state Democratic circles have seen the 79-year-old governor as the most prominent face of California's old liberal guard that includes U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

A host of Democrats are vying to replace that guard this year, with Ms. Feinstein facing a Democratic challenger in state Senate Leader Kevin de Leon. And one of the leading contenders to replace Mr. Brown in this year's governor's race, Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, introduced him on Thursday.

Mr. Brown repeatedly returned to a theme of California exceptionalism.

"Yes, there are critics, there are lawsuits and there are countless obstacles," he said. "But California was built on dreams and perseverance and the bolder path is still our way forward."

"These are truly exciting times, full of possibilities but also full of danger," he said, warning that "our way of life, our system of governance -- all are at immediate and genuine risk," because of "endless new weapons systems, growing antagonism among nations, the poison in our politics, climate change."

Mr. Brown highlighted California's lead role opposing the Trump administration on climate change and immigration.

"Here in California, we follow a different path," he said, referring to California's push to lower emissions and increase renewable power sources.

The governor won a top legislative priority last year, signing into law an extension of the state's cap-and-trade program, which he has hailed as central to the state's efforts in achieving an ambitious agenda on climate change.

Mr. Brown last year signed a "sanctuary state" bill over the opposition of sheriffs here, positioning California to restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and the Trump administration in efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Mr. Brown's appointee for attorney general, Xavier Becerra, has sued the Trump administration 26 times, most recently this week taking the federal government to court over its repeal of hydraulic-fracturing regulations on Native American tribal lands.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com

