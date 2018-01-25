GDP Growth Expected to Slow In 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's note: Releases may be delayed due to the government shutdown.)
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.7% (22) +1.3%
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (23) +3.2%*
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.3% (11) +2.1%*
*3Q 3rd Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
January 25, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)