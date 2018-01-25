GDP Growth Expected to Slow In 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's note: Releases may be delayed due to the government shutdown.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.7% (22) +1.3%

0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (23) +3.2%*

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.3% (11) +2.1%*

*3Q 3rd Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

