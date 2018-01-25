On Our Radar

Financials Lower as Dollar Moves Muddy Rate Calculus -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The calculus for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate schedule has been complicated by an apparent shift in the Trump administration's policy on the dollar. Comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a conference in Davos, Switzerland, were interpreted by some, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, as an effort to talk down the dollar for trade purposes.

January 25, 2018 17:13 ET (22:13 GMT)