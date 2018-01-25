ENI: Black Sea Drilling Continues, Legal Situation Being Monitored

ENI SpA (ENI.MI) said Wednesday that drilling at an offshore Black Sea project was continuing, but that the company was monitoring the legal situation in the U.S. related to recently imposed sanctions on Russian business.

Continue Reading Below

ENI's statement came after the Italian energy company's Chairman Emma Marcegaglia, on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, said that drilling had been suspended.

The company then clarified that drilling--which is being carried out with Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ)--is continuing, but that ENI monitoring its activity to make sure it is in compliance with existing sanctions.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 07:49 ET (12:49 GMT)