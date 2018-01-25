E.ON Puts Two Large Battery Storage Facilities Online in U.S.

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Thursday that it put two large battery storage facilities into operation in Texas as part of its Pyron and Inadale wind farms.

Continue Reading Below

The two 10-megawatt energy storage units react quickly to fluctuations in the power grid, improving the security of supply for customers, the German company said. E.ON previously completed a similar project in Arizona as part of a solar energy system.

E.ON operates more than 3,600 megawatts in solar and wind power plants in the U.S. The company spun off its conventional energy business in 2016 in order to focus more on renewables.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at marc.bisbalarias@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)