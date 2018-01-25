Dollar Slips a Little, Crimping Nikkei's Rebound

The U.S. dollar turned slightly lower in Friday morning trading in Asia, quelling the recent rebound in the U.S. after President Donald Trump said the currency would get "stronger."

Continue Reading Below

That resulted in the Japan's Nikkei Stock Average trimming an early 0.5% gain back to 0.2%. The Hang Seng opened up 0.7%, but other Asian equities markets started modestly lower, with benchmarks falling between 0.2% and 0.4%.

The dollar set a string of three-year lows this week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a " weaker dollar is good for trade." That turned around Thursday when Mr. Trump said during a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that "the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar."

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index jumped from 82.82 toward 83.58 in U.S. afternoon trading. It was recently back at 83.38, down 0.1% from late New York levels. The dollar fell to Yen108.50 on Thursday, before jumping to Yen109.75; it was at Yen109.60 midmorning in Asia.

A stronger dollar, "even if it is only short-term, sparked people to put on more U.S. risk, and I think that's going to be the flavor of the day for Asia today," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in the Asia Pacific at Oanda.

The greenback's rebound sent commodities prices down Thursday afternoon. Oil, which had hit fresh three-year highs, finished New York trading down slightly, while futures fell some 0.5% in early Asian trading. But the drop was trimmed to 0.2% for the global Brent benchmark as the dollar pulled back.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the dollar's retreat, analysts were wondering whether the move high could be sustained. "The trend in place is still U.S. dollar weakness, and we still have a long way to go to break out of that," said OM Financial private client manager Stuart Ive.

The next key event will be Mr. Trump's speech at Davos, scheduled for early afternoon in Europe.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 21:36 ET (02:36 GMT)