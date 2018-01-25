On Our Radar

Diageo 1st Half 2018 Profit Increases; Expects Slightly Lower Tax Rate

By Maryam Cockar Features Dow Jones Newswires

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Thursday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2018 rose 6.2% and that it expects a slightly lower tax rate due to U.S. tax reforms.

Continue Reading Below

For the six months ended Dec. 31, the spirits group posted a profit of 2.20 billion pounds ($3.15 billion) compared with GBP2.07 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales increased 1.7% to GBP6.53 billion from GBP6.42 billion. Scotch sales, which represents 27% of Diageo's net sales, grew 3% in the period.

The FTSE 100-listed company raised the interim dividend 5% to 24.90 pence from 23.70 pence last year.

Diageo said its tax rate for the first half of fiscal 2018 was 19.8% compared with 20.9% in the same period a year earlier. The company expects its tax rate for the year ending June. 30 to be about 20% lower than its previous guidance of 21%.

Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said Diageo's expectations for the full-year are unchanged, and the company expects to deliver mid-single digit top-line growth and 175 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending June 30, 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 02:46 ET (07:46 GMT)