Dell Explores Strategic Alternatives, Including IPO, Deal With VMware

Dell Inc. is considering a range of strategic alternatives that could transform the maker of PCs and data-storage devices, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the review, which is in a preliminary stage, the closely held technology giant is expected to explore options including an initial public offering and a deal with VMware Inc., a publicly traded cloud infrastructure company in which it currently owns a stake, the people said.

VMware has a market value north of $50 billion. Talks between the companies are at an early stage, one of the people said.

January 25, 2018 22:09 ET (03:09 GMT)