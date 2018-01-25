Consumer Companies Lower on Oil, Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down as the slide in the dollar and a spike in oil prices caused trepidation about inflation.

One money manager said the recent tariffs on washing machines and solar panels are unlikely to be the start of a trade war, but that inflation from other sources remains a concern. "Clearly, protectionist policies are without question inflationary ... it's just a way of increasing prices," said Jeffrey Pavlik, founder of hedge fund Pavlik Capital Management. "[But] that's going to take a while. As much as I agree with fundamental economics of all that, behind the scenes everyone's in the same pool ... while it may seem tit-for-tat to certain extent no one wants to hurt anyone else." Ultimately, Mr. Pavlik said the Trump administration and its major trading partners, including China and Mexico, will act in their best economic interests and not seriously slow trade with one another. Still, Mr. Pavlik is watching consumer inflation, which, he said, could determine the course of the stock and bond markets this year.

Shares of airlines including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines declined despite posting strong earnings growth, as investors recoiled from rising energy prices.

Oil prices have risen sharply in the last six months, said Mr. Pavlik. "That floats through to a lot of businesses, a lot of companies and to the general economy. It clearly helps energy companies and hurts a whole lot of others."

Rob Curran

