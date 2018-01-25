Conference Board's Leading Economic Index Up 0.6%

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index rose 0.6% in December, slightly more than it had risen in November.

The index was 107 last month, up from 103.9 in November. It factors in 10 different factors such as manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and building permits.

The increase beat the estimates of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal who were expecting the index to grow by half a percent. It grew in October and November after it fell in September after not falling for a year.

Ataman Ozyildirim, the firm's director of business cycles and growth research, said in prepared remarks Thursday that tax reform "is likely to provide even more tailwind to the current expansion."

"The gains among the leading indicators have been widespread, with most of the strength concentrated in new orders in manufacturing, consumers' outlook on the economy, improving stock markets and financial conditions, " he said.

The Conference Board's Coincident Economic Index rose to 102.8, up 0.3% from November, while the Lagging Economic Index in December was 104, up 0.7%.

