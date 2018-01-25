BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Pare Decline After Draghi Confident Of Eurozone Recovery

The European Central Bank kept monetary policy unchanged

Treasury yields gave back some of their earlier drop on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was confident that the eurozone's recovery would enable the central bank to reach its 2% inflation target.

How are Treasurys performing?

The yield for the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 0.4 basis point to 2.650%, after plumbing an intraday low of 2.628%. The 2-year note rate was up 0.8 basis point to 2.092%.

However, the 30-year bond yield was down 2.4 basis points to 2.913%, showing little reaction to the ECB policy decision.

Bond prices move inversely to yields.

What's driving markets?

As expected, the ECB kept monetary policy unchanged. The central bank said it would leave interest rates at current levels "well past" the end of its asset-purchase program, set to finish in September.

ECB President Mario Draghi insisted on the need for monetary policy to stay accommodative until inflation nears the central bank's target of 2%. He also added officials have yet to discuss on how the ECB would go about ending quantitative easing as the economic outlook.

Though his comments struck a dovish tone, investors felt the overall message was hawkish, as Draghi said he had confidence the eurozone could attain its inflation goals. That gave the euro the encouragement it needed to rise against the greenback to $1.249, more than a three-year high.

Investors are closely watching when the European Central Bank will make its momentous shift away from easy money policies because negative to low interest rates in Europe have been blamed for depressing yields for U.S. government paper.

What are market participants saying?

"The market has taken this as a hawkish message because the ECB's got a bit more confidence in inflation and Draghi has not rowed back on any of the more bullish prognosis banded around for the region lately," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"If the outlook continues to evolve constructively, look for more significant changes to come in March, and for the QE program to come to an end this year," said Jennifer Lee, senior economist for BMO Capital Markets, in a note.

What else is on investors' radar?

New home sales ran at annual rate of 625,000 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/new-home-sales-droop-in-december-but-cap-a-strong-2017-2018-01-25) in December, 9.3% lower than November, but 14.1% higher than a year ago. The reading fell below the 680,000 forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch. Initial weekly jobless claims rose by 17,000 to 233,000 for the seven-day period ending Jan. 20 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-jobless-claims-rise-one-week-after-dropping-to-45-year-low-2018-01-25).

The Treasury Department will unload $28 billion of 7-year notes at 1 p.m. Trading for government paper can be swayed by an influx of fresh debt onto the market.

What are other assets doing?

European government bonds rose sharply after Draghi's comments. The German 10-year bond yield rose to 0.630%, the highest since 2015, according to FactSet data. The French 10-year bond yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.907%.

