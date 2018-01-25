BOND REPORT: 30-year Treasury Bond Yield Falls Most In A Month

European Central Bank keeps monetary policy unchanged

Treasury yields fell Thursday in volatile trading after investors gave a dovish reading of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's remarks.

How are Treasurys performing?

The yield for the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.6 basis points to 2.628%. The two-year note rate was up 0.4 basis points to 2.088%. However, the 30-year bond yield slipped 4.6 basis points to 2.891%, the biggest one-day declines since Dec. 27.

Bond prices move inversely to yields.

What's driving markets?

As expected, the ECB kept monetary policy unchanged. The central bank said it would leave interest rates at current levels "well past" the end of its asset-purchase program, set to finish in September.

Draghi insisted on the need for monetary policy to stay accommodative until inflation nears the central bank's target of 2%. He also added officials have yet to discuss how the ECB would go about ending quantitative easing, and that rate increases would only follow after the process had begun.

Complicating this process has been the euro's relentless rise, which analysts say may dampen inflation and prove an unwelcome stumbling block for the ECB. Amid the currency's gains, Draghi alluded to how the U.S. may have been trying to devalue its currency to boost American exports. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday touted the benefits of a weak dollar, only for President Donald Trump to later downplay Mnuchin's comments (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-falls-further-as-mnuchin-defends-weak-buck-comments-2018-01-25).

See: Here's why Trump's weak-dollar policy is Mario Draghi's problem (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/its-trumps-dollar-policy-but-draghis-problem-2018-01-25)

Investors are closely watching when the European Central Bank will make its momentous shift away from easy-money policies, because negative-to-low interest rates in Europe have been blamed for depressing yields for U.S. government paper.

ECB recap: Draghi offers warning on euro, but shared currency continues surge (Draghi%20offers%20warning%20on%20euro,%20but%20shared%20currency%20continues%20surge)

What are market participants saying?

"Mr Draghi poured cold water on the idea of a rate rise this year and repeatedly said rates would be on hold until 'well past' the end of QE. The ECB also has concerns about the stronger euro. Combined, these probably outweigh the hawkish words on accelerating growth and Mr. Draghi rowing back a bit on his assertion that there would be no 'sudden end' to QE," said economists at HSBC.

What else is on investors' radar?

New home sales ran at annual rate of 625,000 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/new-home-sales-droop-in-december-but-cap-a-strong-2017-2018-01-25) in December, 9.3% lower than November, but 14.1% higher than a year ago. The reading fell below the 680,000 forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch. Initial weekly jobless claims rose by 17,000 to 233,000 for the seven-day period ending Jan. 20 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-jobless-claims-rise-one-week-after-dropping-to-45-year-low-2018-01-25).

What are other assets doing?

European government bond yields rose slightly after Draghi's comments. The German 10-year bond yield rose 1.6 basis points to 0.605%, the highest since 2015, according to FactSet data. The French 10-year bond yield added 1.8 basis points to 0.885%.

