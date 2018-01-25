Anglo American 4Q Output Mixed; 2017 Copper Equivalent Rose 5%

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Thursday that its fourth-quarter production output of diamonds, copper and nickel increased, while the output of iron ore, platinum and palladium fell and total production for 2017 on a copper-equivalent basis rose 5%.

The globally diversified company cited its decision in the third quarter to place the Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as causing the decrease in platinum and palladium production.

Anglo American said its diamond output rose to 8.1 million carats for the three months ended Dec. 31, up 5% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Iron-ore output from Kumba fell 2% on the year to 11.6 million metric tons, while production from Minas-Rio fell 19% to 4 million metric tons.

Platinum output fell 4% on year to 587,000 ounces while copper output on a contained-metal basis rose 1% on year to 148,600 tons.

January 25, 2018 02:42 ET (07:42 GMT)