Air Liquide Expands Partnership With Kumho Mitsui Chemical

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) on Thursday said it is expanding its partnership with Kumho Mitsui Chemical Inc. in South Korea.

The French chemicals company said it has signed a long-term contract that will increase its supply of both hydrogen and carbon monoxide to KMCI at Yeosu industrial complex. Air Liquide said it will invest around 100 million euros ($123.5 million) to build a new hydrogen production unit at the complex.

The new steam-methane reformer will increase production capacity of both hydrogen and carbon monoxide by about 50% at the Yeosu complex, the second-largest industrial park in South Korea, it said. Operations are expected to start in 2020, Air Liquide said.

January 25, 2018 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)