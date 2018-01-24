What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 24, 2018).

Fault lines on trade were laid bare as 11 Pacific Rim nations agreed to forge a new bloc that excludes the U.S. and Trump signed orders to block certain Asian imports.

Canada and Mexico said they would cooperate in trying to address U.S. demands for Nafta.

A top FBI agent expressed skepticism last spring about Mueller's probe of alleged Russian election meddling, a text message shows.

Sessions was interviewed for several hours last week by investigators in the Russia probe.

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed two students and wounded 12 more at a Kentucky high school.

A leading bipartisan Senate immigration proposal is unacceptable to Trump, the White House said.

Five workers were killed in an Oklahoma well blast, the deadliest drilling accident of the shale boom.

Tillerson said he is holding Russia accountable for a new chemical strike believed to have been conducted by Syrian regime forces.

Qatar alleged that rival Gulf nations tried to manipulate its currency and called for an investigation.

Egyptian authorities arrested an ex-military chief who planned to run for president against Sisi.

Died: Hugh Masekela, 78, South African jazz legend.

Died: Ursula Le Guin, 88, science-fiction writer.

