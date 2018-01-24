Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined as Treasury yields rose and traders continued to shy from a sector that has fallen out of favor in recent months. For some years, utilities have been viewed as "bond proxies," rising as Treasury yields fall and falling as the yields rise. Duke Energy's Florida electric utility subsidiary said it would tap funds from a windfall related to the tax overhaul to defray hurricane-related expenses rather than raising customers' rates.
January 24, 2018 16:39 ET (21:39 GMT)