U.S. Crude Prices Climb After Data Shows Drop in Supplies

U.S. crude prices climbed Wednesday after government data showed that oil supplies in the U.S. fell last week, surprising market participants who had been bracing for an increase.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week -- the 10th consecutive week of declines. The American Petroleum Institute had reported Tuesday a 4.8 million barrel rise in U.S. crude stocks, which weighed on prices in earlier trading, so the decrease helped jolt prices higher.

"It's been a bullish inventory trend. Until that starts to reverse, I think prices will remain somewhat supported," said Kyle Cooper, an analyst at ION Energy Group.

U.S. crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, rose as high as $70.43 but then pulled back. It recently traded down 16 cents, or 0.23%, to $69.80 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Oil prices have risen to their highest levels since late 2014, buoyed by a spate of outages, rising geopolitical risks and coordinated production cuts.

In the U.S., a glut that weighed on the markets for years is being drained. The main storage hub in Cushing, Okla., was once filling up to the brim. Now the tanks there are half full, with the amount of crude in storage there down 44% from nine months ago, according to the EIA data. The surplus of total crude and petroleum stockpiles has been slashed to less than 3 million barrels compared with the five-year average level, compared with nearly 170 million barrels last February, Mr. Cooper said.

Still, there are some risks on the horizon. Fuel stockpiles are building up: gasoline inventories rose 3.1 million barrels and diesel inventories rose by 600,000 barrels last week, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a 2.5 million barrel increase in gasoline supplies and anticipated that diesel supplies would fall by 2 million barrels.

Gasoline futures fell 1.89 cents, or 0.99%, to $1.8898 a gallon. Diesel futures fell 0.16% to $2.0827 a gallon.

U.S. producers have pounced on the higher crude prices. Output rose by 128 million barrels a day last week to 9.878 million barrels a day -- a record. This rising supply, along with higher prices, risks OPEC members cheating on their deal, analysts said.

"If rapid U.S. supply growth does end up becoming apparent toward the middle of 2018, pressure to maintain cuts will increase as the expiry of the current accord draws near," said consultancy JBC Energy.

But for now, OPEC appears to be staying the course. Comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Sunday suggesting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia should cooperate beyond their agreed cuts -- due to expire at the end of 2018 -- were supportive of prices.

"I doubt that they will want to turn the taps back on in January [2019] and flood the market," said Tom Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics, adding that he expected a "managed withdrawal."

January 24, 2018 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)