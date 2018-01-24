Telecoms Up After Comcast Earnings - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose after strong earnings from one cable company. Shares of Comcast rose after the cable provider posted earnings ahead of the Wall Street target and reported a $12.7 billion benefit largely related to the tax overhaul. Comcast said the cost of previously announced bonuses linked to the tax windfall were about $171 million.

Continue Reading Below

AT&T, whose broadband internet services stand to benefit from the recent repeal of net-neutrality rules, is calling on Congress to clarify the law to eliminate uncertainty for the industry while also imposing new rules on tech titans such as Google and Facebook.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 17:04 ET (22:04 GMT)