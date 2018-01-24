Telecom Italia Chairman Has 'Complete Trust' in CEO

The chairman of Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI), Arnaud de Puyfontaine, said Wednesday that he has full trust in Chief Executive Amos Genish.

"On behalf of TIM Board and as CEO of TIM's main shareholder I confirm that I have complete trust in Amos Genish, with whom we share strategy and vision," Mr. De Puyfontaine said in an emailed statement.

The comments came in response to a media report suggesting that Mr. Genish could leave the Italian company after only a few months into the job.

Mr. De Puyfontaine is also chief executive of France's Vivendi SA (VIV.FR), which owns a near-24% stake in Telecom Italia.

"We are pleased with the progress until now and confident that Amos will carry on TIM's relaunch with his usual passion," he said.

An article in Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Mr. Genish was considered a candidate to take a position at a Brazilian company.

In the emailed statement, Mr. Genish confirmed his long-term commitment to the Italian telecom company. He was appointed chief executive of Telecom Italia in September.

