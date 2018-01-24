Sanofi Sees Currency Effects Negatively Impacting 4Q Sales

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) estimates that unfavorable currency effects will have a negative impact on its 2017 fourth-quarter sales, it said Tuesday.

Specifically, the French company said the impact would be of between 6% and 6.5%.

In the same release, Sanofi said the impact of one-time items generated by tax reform in the U.S. and France will be recorded in the financial statements of 2017.

The company is expected to present its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 7.

January 24, 2018 02:14 ET (07:14 GMT)