Oil Steadies Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high Wednesday, with expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks weighing on the market.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.2% to $69.83 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.2% at $64.59 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday a 4.8 million barrel rise in U.S. crude stocks for the week ended Jan. 19. Official data from the Energy Information Administration is due to be published Wednesday.

Commerzbank said that oil processing by U.S. refineries is likely to decrease further in the coming weeks.

"This points to rising U.S. crude oil stocks and is likely to prompt speculative financial investors to reduce their record-high net long positions," pressuring oil prices lower, the bank said in a daily note.

Even so, oil prices remain close to their highest levels since late 2014, buoyed by a spate of outages, rising geopolitical risks and coordinated production cuts.

Comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Sunday suggesting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia should cooperate beyond their agreed cuts--due to expire at the end of 2018--were supportive of prices.

"I doubt that they will want to turn the taps back on in January [2019] and flood the market," said Tom Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics, adding that he expected a "managed withdrawal."

The rally in WTI prices to around $65 a barrel this month from around $45 in June has incentivized more U.S. production, with the EIA estimating output will rise to 10.27 million barrels a day in 2018, from 9.3 million barrels last year.

This rising supply, along with higher prices, risks OPEC members cheating on their deal, analysts said.

"If rapid U.S. supply growth does end up becoming apparent toward the middle of 2018, pressure to maintain cuts will increase as the expiry of the current accord draws near," said consultancy JBC Energy.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.3% to $1.90 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $618.25 a metric ton, up 50 cents from the previous settlement.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)